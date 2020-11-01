Police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Southeast Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday in Nashville, according to a release from Metro Police.

Police said it happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Franklin Limestone Road. The release stated the two victims have been tentatively identified as two 18-year-old men, both of Nashville.

The Medical Examiner will make positive identifications for both victims.

The preliminary report stated a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was being driven at a high-rate of speed when the driver entered a curve, lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle then hit a tree, and caught on fire.

The driver and the passenger both died at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.

