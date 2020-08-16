Police: 2 killed, 3 hospitalized following South Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead and three others hospitalized following a South Nashville crash, according to Metro police.

It happened Sunday around 12:40 a.m. at Bell Road and Brooke View Estates.

Officers said a pickup truck and an SUV collided. The occupants of the SUV died at the scene and three people inside the pickup truck were sent to the hospital. Two adults with serious injuries and one juvenile with minor injuries.

The area of Bell Road is currently shutdown and the fatal team is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.