Police investigating apparent shootout in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two bystanders were hit by gunfire during an apparent shootout in South Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses told police two people were walking south in the 900 block of Murfreesboro Pike when two individuals parked nearby began shooting at them. The two people walking allegedly shot back at the car.

Meanwhile, police say two bystanders were shot in the area. One victim was pumping gas and was shot in the shoulder. The other victim was in the parking lot of a market when a bullet grazed his head, leaving behind non-critical injures.

Police say the two people shot at while walking down Murfreesboro Pike went to a nearby AutoZone carjacked a burnt orange Toyota Sienna minivan. Police say they have located the minivan, but are now looking for a two other cars following the shootout.