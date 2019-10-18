Police: 2 injured, buildings, vehicles struck after shootout on Church Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and multiple buildings and vehicles were hit by gunfire in Midtown late Thursday night.

The shots were fired in the 1700 block of Church Street just before midnight.

Arriving officers found several shell casings in the street and a vehicle at Second Avenue North and Church Street where a passenger had been hit by gunfire, according to Metro police.

Around the same time, a gunshot victim walked into Metro Nashville General Hospital. Metro police said both victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

The shooting happened when multiple suspects approached a maroon car and opened fire on the people inside, according to Metro police.

Metro police reported the maroon car drove a short distance before the driver stopped, got out of the vehicle with a rifle and opened fire along Church Street.

The driver then drove away from the scene. Metro police said multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged in the shootout.

No additional information was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.