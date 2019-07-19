Police: 2 dead in Lebanon following drug-related incident

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Drugs are suspected in the deaths of two people Thursday evening in Lebanon.

Lebanon police responded to the 500 block of Rollingwood Drive in reference to reports of multiple deceased individuals.

When officers arrived, they said they found two people dead, along with a third individual who was unconscious.

That person was transported to a hospital for treatment, police revealed.

Investigators said drugs were a suspected factor in the incident, but did not go into further detail.

