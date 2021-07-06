Police: 18-year-old reported missing after crashing stolen vehicle in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are searching for a wanted man who they claim crashed a stolen car while fleeing from police and then tried to carjack another vehicle, according to a release from Murfreesboro police.

Police said 18-year-old Gavin Hitchings was involved in some type of altercation with a resident and then stole the person’s car on July 2, 2021.

The release states Hitchings later crashed the car while fleeing from police and then tried to carjack another vehicle. Hitchings now has seven active warrants including felony theft, felony evading, felony reckless endangerment, and carjacking.

On July 3, Hitchings mother reported him missing. He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing juvenile.

If you have seen Hitchings or know any other information about his possible whereabouts, contact Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537. No other information was immediately released.