Police: 16-year-old arrested after series of armed robberies in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police have arrested a potentially dangerous teenager, Brian Cook who is believed to be involved in the armed robberies of two pizza delivery drivers and a woman at an ATM.
According to Clarksville police, 16-year-old Brian Cook is wanted on three charges of aggravated robbery. The teenager could be somewhere in the Gatlinburg area, officers revealed.
The police department is investigating the three robberies, which involved a trio wearing ski masks and armed with handguns, all occurring between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday. Two pizza delivery drivers were robbed, as well as a woman making a deposit at an ATM.
Investigators said the first crime happened around 8:04 p.m. on Nolen Road near Twin Rivers Road. A little more than an hour later, at 9:09 p.m., another pizza delivery driver was robbed on Kettering Court in the area of Camden Crossing. A woman was then robbed at gunpoint at approximately 9:46 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Union Hall Road.
The other two suspects have not been identified.