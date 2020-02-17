Police: 16-year-old arrested after series of armed robberies in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police have arrested a potentially dangerous teenager, Brian Cook who is believed to be involved in the armed robberies of two pizza delivery drivers and a woman at an ATM.

According to Clarksville police, 16-year-old Brian Cook is wanted on three charges of aggravated robbery. The teenager could be somewhere in the Gatlinburg area, officers revealed.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

The police department is investigating the three robberies, which involved a trio wearing ski masks and armed with handguns, all occurring between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday. Two pizza delivery drivers were robbed, as well as a woman making a deposit at an ATM.

Investigators said the first crime happened around 8:04 p.m. on Nolen Road near Twin Rivers Road. A little more than an hour later, at 9:09 p.m., another pizza delivery driver was robbed on Kettering Court in the area of Camden Crossing. A woman was then robbed at gunpoint at approximately 9:46 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Union Hall Road.

The other two suspects have not been identified.