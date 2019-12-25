Police: 13-year-old shot in North Nashville drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that took place Christmas morning involving a 13-year old.

According to police, the 13-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Day near where police found a man shot five times yesterday evening in North Nashville.

Police say the child was walking home with two adults on Moormans Arm Road from a market around 11:30 a.m. when the 13-year-old was shot at by an unknown suspect in a moving vehicle.

Officials say the teen was shot in the back. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The other two adults were not injured.

The shooter is described as a male black subject in a hoodie. The suspected vehicle was believed to be a silver Sedan.

On Christmas Eve, police responded to a shooting call near the same intersection of Wednesday’s shooting. A man was found shot five times in the back and stomach.

