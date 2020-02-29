Police: 11-year-old child fatally struck by freight train

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police confirm 11-year-old child killed by a CSX freight train Saturday morning.

According to authorities, 11-year-old Max Baker was on a railroad bridge near his Waikiki Boulevard home when he was struck by the train.

This morning's death of 11-yr-old Max Baker appears to be a tragic accident. He was on a railroad bridge near his Waikiki Blvd home when he was struck by a CSX freight train. The train operator saw him but could not stop in time. MNPD Youth Services detectives investigating. pic.twitter.com/H7fRGW40f9 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 29, 2020

Police say the train operator saw him but could not stop in time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.