Police: 11-year-old child fatally struck by freight train

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police confirm 11-year-old child killed by a CSX freight train Saturday morning.

According to authorities, 11-year-old Max Baker was on a railroad bridge near his Waikiki Boulevard home when he was struck by the train.

Police say the train operator saw him but could not stop in time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

