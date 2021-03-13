Police: 106 lbs. of marijuana found in bags at airport in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two women from Georgia were arrested after police found more than 100 pounds of marijuana inside their bags at Nashville International Airport.

According to arrest affidavits, police arrested both Jazmine Myriah Cade and Orlandrea Williams on felony drug charges.

This all happened Friday around 3:15 p.m. when narcotics detection K-9 Havoc indicated four bags from a Southwest Airlines flight out of San Jose, California. Two had tags belonging to Orlan Williams, later identified as Orlandrea Williams through her Georgia ID. The other two bags belonged to Cade.

Officers asked both Cade and Williams for permission to search their bags, both said yes. When the bags were opened, officers found clothing wet to the touch. It was soaked in air freshener. Beneath that, then found a large vacuum sealed mass of individually packaged marijuana.

Williams was in possession of a total of 52 pounds of marijuana and Cade in possession of 54 pounds of marijuana. Both were taken into custody and later released.

A total of 106 pounds of marijuana was seized by Metro police.