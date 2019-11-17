Police: 1 person shot outside bar in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting outside of a bar in Madison that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said the incident started at the Clubhouse Bar on Gleaves Street when an altercation happened inside the business.

Investigators said everyone in the altercation was put out off the bar.

Once outside, one person was shot and taken to Hendersonville Hospital by a personal vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The victim’s injuries are not life threatening, and police said the details of what happened in the parking lot are still under investigation.