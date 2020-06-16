Police: 1 of 3 men wanted in connection to homicide of 18-year-old girl turns himself in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said one of three men wanted for the homicide of 18-year-old Alisha L. Slaughter turned himself in.

Slaughter was murdered while riding in a car with her sister and another woman on June 7.

Police said one of the three men wanted in connection to the crime turned himself in at the Downtown Detention Center late Monday night.

21-year-old Anthony Lawrence is being held in lieu of $250,000 dollar bond.

Police are still searching for 22-year-old Jeremy A. Hill and 22-year-old Darrien Doss on outstanding criminal homicide warrants.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.