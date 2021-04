NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash on the I-24/I-40 junction on Saturday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. near mile-marker 51.8.

Police said it was a one-vehicle crash and one person died.

The westbound lanes are blocked with the entry ramp closed. Both shoulders are also currently blocked.

No other information was immediately released.