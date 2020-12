NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – A man was shot and killed on Murfreesboro Pike on Sunday morning, according to a report from Metro police.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Police say a man was killed in the shooting and they don’t have any suspects in custody at this time.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately released.