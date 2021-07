NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a shooting near Vanderbilt University.

Metro police told News 2 a man was shot and killed Saturday morning. It happened in the parking lot behind H Cues Pool Room, across from the Village at Vanderbilt. Several people were on the scene talking with officers.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately released.