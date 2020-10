MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a hotel in Madison.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the InTown Suites on Myatt Drive in Madison.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim, dead in the back parking lot. Police said the victim was shot several times.

Detectives are on the scene and there is no suspect information at this time.