Police: 1 killed in shooting after bullet enters Cookeville home

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a bullet went through a home in Cookeville.

According to a release from police, 26-year-old Zachary Drummond, of Cookeville, was killed in the incident.

It happened around 10:53 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Franklin Avenue. Officers were called to the scene for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that several shots had been fired at a home from the street.

At least one bullet entered the home and hit Drummond, who was inside. He was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center and later died.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.

No other information was immediately released.