Police: 1 killed in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Nashville, according to Metro Police.

Police said 40-year-old Okpara Arnold was shot and killed on 14th Avenue North near Wheless Street. 30-year-old Deshaun Jones told officers he shot Arnold in self-defense.

Jones said he was in a vehicle at the time with 22-year-old Tiondra Branch, the driver. Jones told police Arnold repeatedly rammed into their vehicle, disabling it.

Branch ran from the car, and Jones fired toward Arnold, striking him with a bullet. Arnold was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

No charges have been placed against Jones. The investigation is ongoing.

