Police: 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville

CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville has died, according to a release from Clarksville Police.

It happened on the By-Pass around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say three people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One of them, 28-year-old Michelle Lazu, died from her injuries.

One other is in the hospital in stable condition, and the third patient was treated and released.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information was immediately released.

If you have any information about the crash, call Investigator Burton, 931-648-0656.