NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after being shot at a party in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

According to Hopkinsville police, 28-year-old Calvin Buckner was shot in the chest around 4 a.m. Sunday at a party in the 2000 block of Hazel Street.

Investigators said Buckner was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center. He later died from his injuries.

No other information was immediately released.