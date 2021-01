HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was shot and killed in Hermitage on Saturday night, according to a release from Metro Police.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Old Hickory Blvd at the Hermitage Flats Apartments.

Police said an adult male was shot and killed and the homicide investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately released.