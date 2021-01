NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash on I-65 South and I-24 East Friday night, according to a release from Metro police.

It happened around 9:40 p.m.

Metro police say there were two vehicles involved and one person died. At least one other person was injured but News 2 does not know the extent of their injuries at this time.

No other information was immediately released.