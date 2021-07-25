Police: 1 killed in South Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed after a hit-and-run crash in South Nashville Sunday morning, according to a release from Metro police.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Glengarry Drive and Murfreesboro Pike.

Nashville Fire says the accident involved a truck and a motorcycle. According to witnesses, the truck left the scene.

Police say one person was killed and two others were injured. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.