Police: 1 killed in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to a release, it happened around 11 p.m. Friday near 9th and Shearor Street. Upon arrival, officers located two male victims with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Tennova Hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced deceased. Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team responded to the scene and are still actively investigating the shooting. Clarksville police will be withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with more information is asked to call lead detective Andrea Martin (931) 648-0656 ext. 5224. You

can also call the Tips line at 931-645-8477.