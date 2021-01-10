Police: 1 killed in Bowling Green shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after being shot in Kentucky, according to Bowling Green Police Department officials.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. when officers were patrolling the area behind the businesses in the 300 block of East Main Street. At 1:40 a.m. officers heard gunshots coming from the front of one of the businesses. They ran toward the front and located 23-year-old Tayveon M. Bibb, of Bowling Green, on the other side of the road with several gunshot wounds.

Bibb was taken to the hospital where he died. Crime scene officials were called to the scene to process the evidence. Detectives are conducting interviews and are working to identify witnesses. No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.