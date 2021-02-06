Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting in Murfreesboro, according to a release from police.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at a duplex on Ewing Blvd. near West Street.

One victim died at the scene and two others showed up at the hospital by private vehicle with injuries. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

No suspect information is currently available and the investigation is ongoing.

