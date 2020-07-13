Police: 1 injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in South Nashville.

It happened Monday afternoon on Charles E. Davis Blvd. at Fain St. in South Nashville.

Metro officials said one person was shot in the leg. They were taken to St. Thomas Midtown and are in stable condition.

Police said this was a cousin on cousin shooting. The reason is unknown at this time.

Police are looking for the shooter who is wearing camouflage and red boxers.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.