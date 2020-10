NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot outside Nissan Stadium, according to Metro Police.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said two groups of people got into a verbal argument outside of the home of the Tennessee Titans.

Police said at some point, a gun was pulled out and one person was shot.

It happened in lot M of the Nissan Stadium parking lot.

Police are hoping to release a surveillance photo from a nearby gas station of the wanted suspect.