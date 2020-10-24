Police: 1 hospitalized with serious injuries following crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after they said one person was transported to the hospital following a crash on Murfreesboro Pike.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Murfreesboro Pike and Edge O Lake Drive.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash investigation unit is investigating what happened. No other information was immediately released.

