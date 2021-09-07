Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dickson on Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Dickson police, the shooting happened at a home on North Charlotte Street.

Detectives say a man was shot and taken to Horizon Medical Center. He had surgery and was then transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Investigators have still not had a chance to speak with the man who was shot but say a resident on North Charlotte Street is the one who shot him. Police say they were in a physical confrontation in the resident’s driveway at the time of the shooting.

Detectives say the resident had just gotten home after 8 a.m. when the unidentified subject pulled into his driveway and got out of his car to confront him.

The resident told police the man spoke to him in Spanish and ‘advanced on him’ before the resident retrieved a gun from his car. After the resident fired a shot into the ground, the man advanced on the resident again, chasing him around the car and grabbing him before he was shot once in the chest and fell to the ground.

While the resident was on the phone with 911, the man got up and ran into the woods behind the home. First responders found the man in a small pasture a few hundred yards behind the home. He was taken to the hospital.

Detectives said investigators have not been able to identify the man who was shot and the resident does not know him. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.