Police: 1 hospitalized following Nashville stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed in Nashville, according to Metro police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in the 100 Block of Fain Street in Nashville.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a stab wound. The victim told police he was drinking with friends when the altercation took place.

The suspect stabbed the victim and then left the scene.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt with serious injuries.

The suspect was wearing a striped shirt and blue shorts. Detectives are still investigating.

