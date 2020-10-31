Police: 1 hospitalized following Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Montgomery County, according to Clarksville Police.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday near Ft. Campbell Blvd. and Tobacco Road.

A 33-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown. No other information was immediately released.

If you have any information, call Det. Goble, 931-648-0656, ext. 5323, Tipsline 931-645-8477

