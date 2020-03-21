Police: 1 dead after South Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said one person is dead after a crash in South Nashville.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday on Haywood Lane between I-24 and Nolensville Pike.

Metro police said that two vehicles collided. First responders found one person dead at the scene. Two kids went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver of that vehicle is being investigated for possible impairment.

The people inside the second vehicle in the crash have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.