1  of  32
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools

Police: 1 dead after South Nashville crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said one person is dead after a crash in South Nashville.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday on Haywood Lane between I-24 and Nolensville Pike.

Metro police said that two vehicles collided. First responders found one person dead at the scene. Two kids went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver of that vehicle is being investigated for possible impairment.

The people inside the second vehicle in the crash have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories