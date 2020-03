NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police and Nashville Fire Department are investigating after a person was pronounced dead due to being caught on fire.

According to reports the call came in at 8:35 p.m. that a witness in the area heard a loud bang and found a person on fire at 1010 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Authorities say they were able to use the fire extinguisher to put the fire out. The person died on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.