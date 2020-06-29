Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt in Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police said one man is dead after a crash on Sunday.

It happened on Medical Center Parkway. Police said one Antioch man died and three other people were hurt, including a 5-year-old.

The investigation stated the driver of a 2008 Honda Accord was traveling west on Medical Center Parkway and lost control as she crossed the bridge near Warren Street. Police said the woman was driving too fast for the weather conditions, causing the vehicle to hydroplane and swerve into the oncoming lane of traffic, hitting a 2002 Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang and a back-seat passenger, 34-year-old Maximo Chicaj-Lopez of Antioch were extricated from the vehicle by members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department. Chicaj-Lopez was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Honda Accord was not hurt, but a five-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries. The 5-year-old was not in a child restraint or belt-positioning booster seat at the time.

No charges have been filed at this time. The Fatal Accident Crash Team is still investigating.

