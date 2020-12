NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a shooting near Nissan Stadium, according to a release from Metro police.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.

Police say one adult victim was shot. No suspects are in custody at this time and there is no update on the victim’s current condition.

No other information was immediately released.