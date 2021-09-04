Police: 1 charged with vehicular homicide after car goes ‘airborne’, claims life of Madison man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man from Old Hickory was arrested and charged after police say he caused a crash that claimed the life of a Madison man.

According to Metro police, it happened Saturday morning at Lebanon Pike and Shute Lane.

Police say 20-year-old Ethan Harris, of Old Hickory, was driving a BMW that went airborne and landed on the vehicle of 60-year-old James Gamble, of Madison. The preliminary investigation shows that Harris was traveling on Shute Lane toward Lebanon Pike around 2:30 a.m. when he drove off the right side of the road. He then hit a fence on the property of The Hermitage. Harris’ vehicle then went across the westbound lanes of Lebanon Pike, hit the center concrete median, went airborne and landed on the roof of Gamble’s car.

Gamble died at the scene and Harris is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. A judicial commissioner set Harris’ bond at $40,000.

Harris was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of non-critical injuries. Police say Harris smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment. He was arrested upon his discharge from the hospital. A blood sample from Harris will be analyzed by the MNPD Crime Laboratory.

Courtesy: Metro Police Department, Ethan Harris, 20, of Old Hickory

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.