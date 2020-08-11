Police: 1 charged with reckless homicide in shooting death of Clarksville juvenile

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of a juvenile, according to Clarksville police.

Police said 22-year-old Dominic Miceli was charged in the death of 17-year-old Justin Neves that happened on April 10, 2020.

Detectives said they’ve been working extensively on this case. The investigation revealed that Neves was accidentally killed by Miceli, who was handling the gun recklessly in front of Neves.

Miceli will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 dollar bond.

