Police: 1 arrested in Franklin, KY after attempting to kidnap and strangle woman

FRANKLIN, KY (WKRN) – Police in Franklin, KY were called to a truck stop for a report of a man choking a woman.

Franklin police say this happened Sunday at the Flying J Truck Stop in Franklin. When officers arrived, they were able to locate the female victim. Witnesses said Dameon Ford, the man who reportedly choked the victim, left the scene.

The victim and witnesses told police Ford choked the victim until she passed out, then he placed her in the passenger seat of his vehicle. Ford told witnesses trying to intervene, he had a weapon.

The victim was then able to get out of Ford’s vehicle and he drove off heading north on I-65 toward Bowling Green. Kentucky State Police were able to locate Ford in the Plano area of Warren County. He was then taken back to Franklin and into the Simpson County Detention Center.

He is charged by Franklin police with the following: Kidnapping-adult, strangulation 1st degree, unlawful imprisonment, assault 4th degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree and terroristic threatening 3rd degree.