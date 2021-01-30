Police: 1 arrested after license plate recognition system flags stolen car in Mt. Juliet

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Mt. Juliet, according to police.

Mt. Juliet Police say an adult woman, wanted out of Robertson and Sumner Counties was arrested Saturday after their license plate recognition system alerted officers the vehicle she was in was stolen.

It was a ’00 Honda Accord, stolen form Nashville on January 12 after it was left running with the key in it.

Officers intercepted the vehicle on Mt. Juliet Road near I-40 and also found suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia inside.

No other details were immediately released.