Police: 1 arrested after deadly shooting outside Bordeaux home

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – A man was arrested for shooting and killing another man outside a Bordeaux home earlier this month, according to Metro Police.

Police said 27-year-old Treanous Bowers was charged with the deadly shooting that claimed the life of 31-year-old Maurice Bowers on July 4.

It happened in the 500 block of Phipps Drive. Police said Treanous Bowers is accused of firing a weapon toward a group of people at a party there. A bullet hit and killed Maurice Bowers. Police said the two have no known relation and there are additional arrests expected.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463

