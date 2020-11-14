Police: 1 arrested after crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police told News 2 a driver is facing a felony charge after a crash in South Nashville Friday night.
It happened around 9:40 p.m. at Nolensville Pike and Wallace Road.
Officers said a group of cars were trespassing and began to drive recklessly when police arrived.
One car crashed at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Edmondson Pike. A male driver is facing a felony-level charge for evading arrest.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.