Police: 1 arrested after crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police told News 2 a driver is facing a felony charge after a crash in South Nashville Friday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. at Nolensville Pike and Wallace Road.

Officers said a group of cars were trespassing and began to drive recklessly when police arrived.

One car crashed at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Edmondson Pike. A male driver is facing a felony-level charge for evading arrest.

No other information was immediately released.