Plexiglass businesses slammed with orders ahead of reopening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While many businesses are struggling to stay open right now, others are struggling to keep up with demand.



You might not think of them as essential employees, but these are the people that are protecting those essential employees with things like face masks for health care workers and the plexiglass barriers in grocery stores and gas stations, helping to protect them from COVID-19.

“I personally have felt more disposable than essential to keep the front line workers going,” said Mike Blackwell, a sales manager at Plastic Supply in Nashville.

Plastic Supply went from protecting art displays and business signs to doctors and stores clear overnight.

“Grocery stores, gas stations, it’s been steady since this has started,” Blackwell said, “Within the last week, everybody’s gearing up to reopen, so it’s really picked up in the last week or so.”

Their manufacturers racing to keep up with plastic product. In the shop, they’re getting orders five times the size of what they would normally do.

“We did 60 boxes for ventilators,” Blackwell said, “They’re incubator boxes, they go over your face when you’re in the, on a ventilator, it has two holes in it to where the doctor can stick his hands, arms through, and work with you, but he still can lean over and see you without any chances of transmitting it.”

Orders placed are for hospitals, police, restaurants, and even casinos.

“I don’t think we have seen by far the peak of this, from our industry. I think when they firm up reopening dates, we’re gonna get another blast,” Blackwell told News 2.

Right now, staff is clearing out the shop to build more work stations.

“There’s been days when I said, ‘Hey it’s just not worth it, I’m gonna pull the plug and just go home,’ but then the phones keep ringing with healthcare workers, hospitals,” he said ,”We gotta get this job done, we have purpose here…. It takes a little pressure off it knowing we’re helping.”

Plastic Supply expects to get a lot busier in the next two weeks.

The company also sells face masks with the thin plastic you can purchase them for $8 dollars.

