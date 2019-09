SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man plans to take a plea deal for an alleged drug deal that led to a teenager’s overdose and death.

18-year-old Hannah Hicks died in Spring Hill of a drug overdose. Police say Jesse Montes Cruz sold the drugs to her.

A Grand Jury indicted Cruz for second degree murder in May of 2017.

Cruz’s attorneys say he’ll now plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless homicide. He faces a sentence of three years, and more time for unrelated charges.