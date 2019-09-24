Plans revealed to bring The Incredible Christmas Place to Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) —Plans were announced Tuesday to bring The Incredible Christmas Place to Mt. Juliet.

Billed as the South’s Largest Christmas Store, the family-owned The Incredible Christmas Place has been a staple in Pigeon Forge for 30 years.

The Incredible Christmas Place in Pigeon Forge is the largest permanent Christmas retailer in the south and one of the largest in the United States.

Before the announcement, a short parade was held with Santa arriving in a Mt. Juliet Fire Department truck.

He’s in town for a special announcement. #MtJuliet Road is closing now near the railroad tracks. pic.twitter.com/lw5vy6Jjit — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 24, 2019

The retailer is set to open in 2020.

Click here to learn more.