CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation will hold a temporary outage this weekend in order to set up new power poles, the electric co-op announced.

The early morning outage is planed from 5:30 to 7 a.m. Sunday, July 10, the power company said.

Customers who live on eight different roads will likely be affected by the outage. Those roads are:

Trousdale Ferry Pike

Stonewall Road

Ben Gentry Lane

Club Springs Road

Smith’s Road

Pea Ridge Road

Bellar Hollow Road; and

Kirby Lane

UCEMC General Manager and CEO Jennifer Brogdon said the outage was necessary in order to safely set new poles in the service area.

“We regret any inconvenience the planned outage may cause,” she said to members. “Our crew must perform this work to ensure future growth and system reliability in the area.”

Should the area see any inclement weather, the planned outage will be postponed, UCEMC said.