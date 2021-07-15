Plane makes emergency landing near Nashville Superspeedway

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A small plane made an emergency landing near the Nashville Superspeedway in Wilson County Thursday morning.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the plane experienced a hard landing around 9:30 a.m. off of Fall Creek Road, which is between Gladeville and Walter Hill.

The pilot was transported to a Nashville hospital with injuries that were believed to be minor, according to first responders.

The sheriff’s office has asked residents to avoid the area, as the Federal Aviation Administration works its investigation.