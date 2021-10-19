Plane crash in Texas, all 21 passengers survive

HOUSTON, Texas (WKRN) — A plane reportedly went down in a Texas town Tuesday just outside of Houston.

The aircraft crash-landed in Waller County. According to ABC 13 in Houston, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that it happened not too far from the Houston Executive Airport.

Firefighters worked to contain an inferno from the downed plane. Smoke and flames could be seen from the wreckage, with the plane’s tail still intact.

The Waller County Sheriff told ABC 13 that none of the 21 passengers were killed, but one person was hospitalized for back injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.