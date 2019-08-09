Pizza Hut to close hundreds of dine-in locations to focus on delivery

Pizza Hut is expecting to close as many as 500 of its dine-in locations.

The chain will instead focus on delivery and takeout.

Pizza Hut, which is owned by Yum Brands, currently operates nearly 7500 restaurants in the U.S.

Yum CEO David Gibbs says that number would drop to 7,000 in the next two years.

Some people aren’t happy with the closings, including Chrissy Teigen.

The model tweeted “I love them” and “Long Live Hut”.

Pizza Hut responded “Love you too! We’re not going anywhere. When’s pizza night?”