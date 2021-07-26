Pilot injured after plane crashes in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pilot has been transported to a hospital after a small plane crashed in a Rutherford County field Monday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Cessna 140 crashed in a field just before 9 a.m. after striking power lines approximately half a mile north of Murfreesboro Municipal Airport.

The crash shut down part of Dejarnette Lane in front of Providence Christian Academy.

The pilot, who had departed from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport, was the only person onboard, according to investigators.

Police said medics transported the pilot to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

